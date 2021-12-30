“Others must be held accountable” after Ghislaine Maxwell was convicted of sex-trafficking young girls for Jeffrey Epstein to abuse, an accuser has said.

Maxwell found guilty on five of six counts on Wednesday.

Virginia Roberts, also known as Virginia Giuffre, said she had “lived with the horrors of Maxwell’s abuse” and commended the four women who testified against the 60-year-old during her New York trial.

Also giving his reaction to the verdict, a lawyer acting on behalf of “Jane”, who told jurors Maxwell had lured her to an orgy at the age of 14, said he was pleased “the jury has found Ms Maxwell guilty of the heinous crimes she committed against our client”.

Robert Glassman said the defendant and Epstein’s victims could “sleep better tonight knowing that the justice system got it right”.

‘Others must be held accountable’

Ms Roberts, who claims she was forced to have sex with Prince Andrew three times in 2001 and two further times in New York and on Epstein’s private island, said she has “faith” others will now face justice.

The Duke of York has categorically denied he had any form of sexual contact or relationship with Ms Roberts.

I hope that today is not the end but rather another step in justice being served. Maxwell did not act alone. Others must be held accountable. I have faith that they will be.

In a series of tweets, she said: “My soul yearned for justice for years and today the jury gave me just that. I will remember this day always.

“Having lived with the horrors of Maxwell’s abuse, my heart goes out to the many other girls and young women who suffered at her hands and whose lives she destroyed.

“I hope that today is not the end but rather another step in justice being served.

“Maxwell did not act alone.

“Others must be held accountable. I have faith that they will be.”

Ms Roberts said she lived with the “horrors” of Maxwell’s abuse and commended the four victims who testified against her (US Department of Justice)

In a statement posted to Twitter early on Thursday, Maxwell’s family said they were “very disappointed” with the verdict and had already begun the appeal process.

The statement said: “We believe firmly in our sister’s innocence – we are very disappointed with the verdict. We have already started the appeal tonight and we believe that she will ultimately be vindicated.”

Maria Farmer, the sister of Annie Farmer – who was the only victim to testify under their full name in the trial – said both of them were “sobbing with joy” after Maxwell was convicted.

In a tweet, she later said: “We are proud of one another. I have spent every moment for seven years working towards this verdict.”

Teresa Helm, another of Maxwell’s accusers, told the BBC the predator would “never again have the opportunity to take anything from anyone”.

She said: “Justice takes the lead today. I am consumed with gratitude for every brave, courageous and justice-driven person that has fought for this outcome.

“Ghislaine Maxwell will never again have the opportunity to take anything from anyone. She will reside on the other side of freedom.

“Us survivors, we go free.”

A statement from the US attorney’s office after the verdict was delivered said: “A unanimous jury has found Ghislaine Maxwell guilty of one of the worst crimes imaginable – facilitating and participating in the sexual abuse of children. Crimes that she committed with her long-time partner and co-conspirator, Jeffrey Epstein.

“The road to justice has been far too long. But, today, justice has been done. I want to commend the bravery of the girls – now grown women – who stepped out of the shadows and into the courtroom.

“Their courage and willingness to face their abuser made this case, and today’s result, possible.

“I also want to thank the career prosecutors of the Southern District of New York, who embraced the victims’ quest for justice and have worked tirelessly, day in and day out, to ensure that Maxwell was held accountable for her crimes.

“This office will always stand with victims, will always follow the facts wherever they lead, and will always fight to ensure that no-one, no matter how powerful and well connected, is above the law.”

