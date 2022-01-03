Stephen Merchant and Sheridan Smith head up the BBC One drama Four Lives which will air across three nights on the channel.
It tells the story of Anthony Walgate, Gabriel Kovari, Daniel Whitworth, and Jack Taylor, four men who were killed by Stephen Port who was sentenced to life in prison for his crimes.
Jeff Pope and Neil McKay, who were also behind The Moorside and Appropriate Adult, created the series.
Speaking to the Radio Times on the series McKay said: "Four young men with their entire future ahead of them lost their lives in a brutal and tragic way.
"This is a story not only of the consequences of that loss but also of the extraordinary courage and resilience shown by those who loved them as they sought truth and justice. It is a privilege to be able to tell it.”
When will BBC's Four Lives be on TV?
Four Lives will air its first episode at 9pm on BBC One on Monday January 3, with the two subsequent episodes to aie at the same time on the two following days.
Alternatively, all three episodes will be available on BBC iPlayer at the same time of airing.
Who is in the cast of BBC's Four Lives?
Stephen Merchant as Stephen Port
Sheridan Smith as Sarah Sak
Tim Preston as Anthony Walgate
Jakub Svec as Gabriel Kovari
Leo Flanagan as Daniel Whitworth
Paddy Rowan as Jack Taylor
Rufus Jones as John Pape
Michael Jibson as DC Slaymaker
Daniel Ryan as Adam
Isabella Laughland as China
Alexa Davies as Kiera
Robert Emms as Ricky
Jaime Winstone as Donna
Stephanie Hyam as Jenny
Leanne Best as Kate
Kris Hitchen as Tom
Memet Ali Alabora as Sami
Samuel Barnett as Ryan Edwards
