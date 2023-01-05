After a festive season of enjoying an extra drink or two, many will be taking under the challenge of Dry January.

As the endless Christmas parties, extra drink or two and of course New Year's Eve party can lead to the body needing a well-earned rest from an alcoholic beverage.

The task is supported by Alcohol Change UK, which raises awareness and gives free support for alcoholism.

The charity says that the month is a time not for giving up but instead getting something back.

Dry January helps take a break from alcohol. (Canva)

Research also shows that 86% of people save money in January alone when they stop for the month and 70% have a better night's sleep.

What is Dry January?





Dry January is a scheme that offers people the chance to stick to the break, with the task of not drinking any alcohol throughout the first month of the new year.

Seeing 31 days of staying away from alcohol and giving the body "a total reset for the body and mind."

What are the benefits of Dry January?





Not drinking alcohol for 31 days always the body to take a break along with many other benefits.

Including sleeping better, having more energy, improving mental health and concentration as well as getting brightening skin, according to Alcohol Change UK.

Plus it also helps you financially, sharing that you save more money and even feeling an amazing sense of achievement.

How to get Dry this January

For some, it's as easy as putting it in the cupboard and waiting until February rolls along, but for most, we find it hard not to have a little drink.

But do not worry, as there are some great tips and tricks available to help you take part in Dry January.

Such as the Try Dry app from Alcohol Changer UK, which tracks the units, calories and money saved when you cut down or cut out alcohol.

Others suggest doing it with a friend so that you are not alone and have someone that understands the challenge at hand.

You might be the only one in your close group taking part in the month and could struggle with seeing others enjoy a drink but maybe think about finding a substitute drink like water or mocktails.

If you meet up with friends and it typically involves drinking, try finding new things to do together whether that be walking, shopping, or just swapping the pub for a cafe.

Alcoholic Free Drink Options

If you still want the taste of your favourite drink but without the units, there are tons of great options to choose from.

Tesco has some options to take a look at, including Gordons Alcohol-Free Spirit, rum alternative Stryyk Not R*M Distilled Non-Alch and Tanqueray Alcohol-Free 0% Spirit.

Morrisons also has some great alcohol-free alternatives, like Belle And Co 0% Sparkling Rose, McGuigan Zero Shiraz, and Lindemans Alcohol-Free Semillon Chardonnay.