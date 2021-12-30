The UK's top house price hotspots in 2021 have been revealed, with Taunton in Somerset shown to have the highest growth in house prices and Westminster in London was shown to have the lowest growth.
Banking company Halifax said that in 2021 average house prices in Taunton have increased by more than a fifth (21.8%), compared with a 6.2% increase across the UK generally.
In cash terms, the average house price in Taunton rose by £56,546 to £315,759.
Meanwhile, Westminster in central London recorded the biggest fall of any area, with average house prices there down by 6.9%.
Additionally, nowhere in London made it on the top 20 list of locations where prices increased.
Russell Galley, managing director at Halifax, said: “As the county town of Somerset, this year’s house price winner, Taunton, has a lot to offer home-buyers with its high quality of life and great transport links to major towns and cities across the South West.
“Like Taunton, many of the areas that saw the biggest house price growth over the last year enjoy a combination of greater affordability and space compared to nearby cities.
“Places like Bolton, Newark, Bradford and Hamilton – where there are a broad range of property types and settings – all offer significantly better value than their more metropolitan neighbours.”
Top 20 UK locations for highest growth of house prices
1. Taunton, South West, £315,759, up by £56,546, 21.8%
2. Newark, East Midlands, £280,934, up by £46,732, 20.0%
3. Rochdale, North West, £206,098, up by £32,123, 18.5%
4. Chippenham, South West, £381,181, up by £58,322, 18.1%
5. Braintree, South East, £356,216, up by £54,236, 18.0%
6. Widnes, North West, £222,876, up by £33,628, 17.8%
7. Motherwell, Scotland, £177,118, up by £26,103, 17.3%
8. Bolton, North West, £212,671, up by £30,818, 16.9%
9. Hereford, West Midlands, £306,872, up by £44,336, 16.9%
10. Walsall, West Midlands, £230,972, up by £31,614, 15.9%
11. Bradford, Yorkshire and the Humber, £170,684, up by £23,323, 15.8%
12. Swansea, Wales, £211,590, up by £28,360, 15.5%
13. Kettering, East Midlands, £285,103, up by £36,783, 14.8%
14. Maidstone, South East, £370,964, up by £47,756, 14.8%
15. Newton Abbot, South West, £326,623, up by £42,014, 14.8%
16. Spalding, East Midlands, £264,668, up by £33,703, 14.6%
17. Wirral, North West, £276,042, up by £34,936, 14.5%
18. Scunthorpe, Yorkshire and the Humber, £176,186, up by £21,986, 14.3%
19. Doncaster, Yorkshire and the Humber, £201,824, up by £25,096, 14.2%
20. Hamilton, Scotland, £159,176, up by £19,225, 13.7%
Top 20 UK locations for lowest growth of house prices
1. Westminster, London, £738,088, minus £54,809, minus 6.9%
2. Airdrie, Scotland, £150,874, minus £6,023, minus 3.8%
3. Hammersmith and Fulham, London, £716,541, minus £24,525, minus 3.3%
4. Coatbridge, Scotland, £145,880, minus £3,435, minus 2.3%
5. Islington, London, £716,554, minus £11,368, minus 1.6%
6. Kirkcaldy, Scotland, £157,663, up by £1,774, 1.1%
7. Oxford, South East, £482,893, up by £5,808, 1.2%
8. Croydon, London, £436,441, up by £6,502, 1.5%
9. Inverness, Scotland, £198,672, up by £3,137, 1.6%
10. Cambridge, East Anglia, £473,790, up by £8,600, 1.8%
11. Dartford, South East, £353,714, up by £6,616, 1.9%
12. Gravesend, South East, £356,196, up by £8,830, 2.5%
13. Stockton-on-Tees, North East, £190,736, up by £4,739, 2.5%
14. Waltham Cross, South East, £414,071, up by £10,863, 2.7%
15. Glenrothes, Scotland, £151,945, up by £4,695, 3.2%
16. Bexley, London, £416,390, up by £14,444, 3.6%
17. Waltham Forest, London, £530,176, up by £20,733, 4.1%
18. Havering, London, £428,012, up by £16,927, 4.1%
19. Sutton, London, £481,265, up by £19,529, 4.2%
20. Rochester, South East, £325,974, up by £13,499, 4.3%
