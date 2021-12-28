One man has died and another suffered serious injuries when the car they were in crashed into water late yesterday evening.
The B1222 near Sherburn-in-Elmet was closed for most of this morning while the emergency services dealt with the incident.
North Yorkshire Police are appealing for witnesses and information about how the green Renault Clio left the road and ended in Bishop Dyke.
The incident happened shortly after 10.30pm yesterday on the part of the B1222 known as Bishopdyke Road near its junction with New Lennerton Lane.
A 21-year-old man from Barnsley was declared dead at the scene.
A second man, also in his twenties, was taken to hospital with serious injuries.
Police are appealing for anyone in the area at the time, or who saw the Clio travelling towards Sherburn-in-Elmet immediately before the collision or has dashcam footage of the crash or of the car before the crash to contact them
They are particularly interested in anyone who saw any other vehicles around 10.30pm or saw the Clio with other vehicles.
Anyone with information should ring North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for the Major Collision Investigation Team, or email emma.drummond@northyorkshire.police.uk
Quote reference 12210268428.
