An armed intruder has been arrested after breaking into the grounds of Windsor Castle as the Queen celebrated Christmas Day, police have confirmed.

Police officers from Thames Valley and Metropolitan Police were called at 8:30am this morning after the security breach at the home of the Queen.

A 19-year-old man from Southampton remains in police custody.

Police issue statement as armed man arrested

Superintendent Rebecca Mears, of Thames Valley Police, said: "An investigation is ongoing following this incident and we are working with colleagues from the Metropolitan police.

"The man has been arrested on suspicion of breach or trespass of a protected site and possession of an offensive weapon. He remains in custody at this time.

"We can confirm security processes were triggered within moments of the man entering the grounds and he did not enter any buildings.

"Members of the Royal Family have been informed about the incident.

"We do not believe there is a wider danger to the public."

Queen’s remembers Prince Philip in Christmas Day speech

The Queen poignantly reflected on a year of personal grief in a moving Christmas Day message, saying there was “one familiar laugh missing” as she acknowledged the death of her husband amid the continuing impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

The personal message – written, as always, by the Queen alone – is particularly apt given the upheaval many families have experienced during another year affected by coronavirus.

The head of state, with a sapphire chrysanthemum brooch worn on her honeymoon in 1947 pinned to her Christmas red Angela Kelly dress, said of Philip: “His sense of service, intellectual curiosity and capacity to squeeze fun out of any situation were all irrepressible.

“That mischievous, enquiring twinkle was as bright at the end as when I first set eyes on him.

“But life, of course, consists of final partings as well as first meetings.

“And as much as I and my family miss him, I know he would want us to enjoy Christmas.”

The Queen also acknowledged the impact of the Omicron variant, having cancelled her regular trip to Sandringham in order to spend Christmas at Windsor.

She was joined on the day by Charles and Camilla, Clarence House announced.