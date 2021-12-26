Christmas can come and go before we know it, meaning we have to wait a whole year for the celebrations to begin again.

Having said this, the magic and treats don’t have to stop at Christmas.

AO and Mobile Phones Direct are giving you the chance to treat yourself or a loved one in the Boxing Day sale.

Customers will find lots of deals across electricals including TV’s, laptops, appliances, kitchen gadgets and more.

AO is also giving its customers free 100-day returns, next day delivery options and their price match promise.

What products are in the AO Boxing Day sale?





Here are some of the products included in the Boxing Day sale at AO.

Tassimo by Bosch Vivy 2 Pod Coffee Machine – Black

Tassimo by Bosch Vivy 2 Pod Coffee Machine – Black (AO)

Price: £39

This Tassimo machine is compatible with Tassimo T discs and it heats water quickly with its 1300 Watt power.

Buy via the AO website here.

Shark Anti-Hair Wrap with Flexology IZ201UK Cordless Vacuum Cleaner with up to 40 Minutes Run Time - White / Orange

Shark Anti-Hair Wrap with Flexology IZ201UK Cordless Vacuum Cleaner with up to 40 Minutes Run Time - White / Orange (AO)

Original Price: £349

Sale price: £179

This vacuum cleaner runs for up to 40 minutes from a single charge and with it you’ll get a DuoClean Floorhead which uses 2 brush rolls to pick up ground-in dirt.

Buy via the AO website here.

Oral B Genius X Limited Edition Electric Toothbrush – Pink

Oral B Genius X Limited Edition Electric Toothbrush – Pink (AO)

RRP: £340

Sale price: £90

This toothbrush lasts two weeks from a single charge and moves in 2 different ways, helping you give your teeth a thorough clean. It also has a two-minute timer.

Buy via the AO website here.

Toshiba 65UL2163DBC 65" Smart 4K Ultra HD TV

Toshiba 65UL2163DBC 65" Smart 4K Ultra HD TV (AO)

Price: £449

This TV has a 4K screen with HDR tech and built in surround sound technology which adjusts itself automatically. Since the TV can connect to your wifi, you’ll have plenty of streaming apps and catch-up services to keep you entertained.

Buy via the AO website here.

Hisense WFQY1014EVJMT 10Kg Washing Machine with 1400 rpm - Titanium - B Rated

Hisense WFQY1014EVJMT 10Kg Washing Machine with 1400 rpm - Titanium - B Rated (AO)

Original Price: £349

Sale price: £289

This washing machine has a 10kg drum capacity and an Allergy Care cycle which helps to remove bacteria and leftover detergent.

Buy via the AO website here.

Hisense HS60240WUK Standard Dishwasher - White - E Rated

Hisense HS60240WUK Standard Dishwasher - White - E Rated (AO)

Original Price: £279

Sale price: £249

This dishwasher has a 39-minute quick wash option for when you’re tight on time. Alternatively, you can use the Economy wash which helping you to save energy, water and money.

Buy via the AO website here.

Hisense RQ758N4SWI1 American Fridge Freezer - Stainless Steel - F Rated

Hisense RQ758N4SWI1 American Fridge Freezer - Stainless Steel - F Rated (AO)

Sale Price: £899

This fridge freezer has a capacity of 579 litres and the technology prevents ice building up in both the fridge and freezer. It also has a water dispenser.

Buy via the AO website here.

What products are in the Mobile Phones Direct Boxing Day sale?





Here are some of the products included in the Boxing Day sale at Mobile Phones Direct.

Apple iPhone 12 5G 64GB

Apple iPhone 12 5G 64GB (Mobile Phones Direct)

Price: £33pcm, £79.99 upfront cost with O2

Why not treat yourself to a new phone before the new year? This phone can use 5G, giving you the chance to download quicker and streaming is of a high quality. Available in a range of colours.

Buy via the Mobile Phones Direct website here.

Apple iPhone SE 128GB

Apple iPhone SE 128GB (Mobile Phones Direct)

Price: £25pcm, no upfront cost

This iPhone has a 4.7-inch retina HD display, iOS 13 and touch ID. 128GB is available for the price of 64GB with Three. Available in a range of colours.

Buy via the Mobile Phones Direct website here.

Samsung Galaxy S21 +5G 128GB

Samsung Galaxy S21 5G 128GB (Mobile Phones Direct)

Price: £40pcm, £39.99 upfront cost with Three

This phone charges quickly, has a triple rear camera and a 6.7” Infinity-O Dynamic AMOLED 2X display. Available in 3 different colours.

Buy via the Mobile Phones Direct website here.

You can find all the Boxing Day deals from AO and Mobile Phones Direct via the websites.