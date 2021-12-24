New data published from the Office for National Statistics showed that Covid infection levels have reached a new record high.
With an estimated 1.7 million people across the UK testing positive for Covid-19 in the week ending on December 19.
Marking it the highest figures since numbers began in autumn 2020.
The new data also showed that one in 35 people in each household in England had Covid last week, which is up from one in 45 the week prior.
The north-east of England has the lowest proportion of one in 55, whilst London has the highest with one in 20 testing positive.
ONS chief Sir Ian Diamond said there were “some indications” of people engaging in “safer behaviour” in response to the Omicron wave.
He told BBC Radio 4 "at the moment I think it’s far too early to suggest that we will see anything other than a continued rise.”
Sir Ian said the “sobering” figures showed “really big increases” in Covid-19 cases, with London “clearly the epicentre of the Omicron epidemic” with numbers going up “really steeply”.
However, the nation is being asked to get their booster vaccine to stop the spread.
