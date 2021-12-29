Subway has unveiled two new plant-based additions to its menu ahead of Veganuary called the T.L.C (Tastes Like Chicken) Tikka and the T.L.S (Tastes Like Steak).

The T.L.C.® Tikka is made from strips of plant-based ‘chicken’ and is made to a unique recipe with tikka-inspired flavours, designed to mimic Subway’s roast chicken breast strips, and is available with slices of Violife vegan cheese.

Meanwhile, the T.L.S is trying out a new steak-inspired plant-based recipe, with it coming from a soy-based protein.

Both subs will be available from Wednesday December 29 to Tuesday February 15, with the T.L.S being available in selected stores in the South of England instead of the T.L.C Tikka.

Subway T.L.C Tikka (Subway)

Other vegan options on Subway's menu include the Meatless Metaball Marinara and the Plant Patty.

Mays Elansari, Head of Marketing UK & Ireland at Subway said: “Our new plant-based T.L.C.® Tikka and T.L.S.™ taste so delicious that vegans, flexitarians and non-vegans will love them!

"At Subway, we are proud to have one of the have one of the widest and tastiest ranges of plant-based choices on the high street, without any compromise on flavour or taste, to offer our guests even more choice.”

Subway T.L.S (Subway)

Toni Vernelli, International Head of Communications & Marketing at Veganuary, said: “We’re really pleased that Subway is adding even more plant-based options to their menu this January with the Veganuary special, the T.L.C.® Tikka (Tastes.Like.Chicken.), and trial of the T.L.S.™ (Tastes.Like.Steak.).

"Having lots of tasty plant-based choices out there for people to try makes eating vegan a little easier and a lot more enjoyable.”