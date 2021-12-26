Marks and Spencer (M&S) are giving shoppers to make some savings this festive period and up to New Year.

Its end of year sale kicks off from Boxing Day with there being opportunities to get up to 50% off a huge range of items from homeware to beauty products and plenty of food.

M&S haven't said exactly how long this will run for, but the best deals are expected to sell fast.

Some of the deals have been detailed below, but if you want to have a browse yourself you can do so from the M&S website.

Food and Drink

Omballs (left), Percy Pig treats and Triple Chocolate Panettone (M&S)

If you're seeking out some treats or snacks then M&S has a number of solid options, including a Triple Chocolate Panettone, which was £10 but is now £5.

The classic Percy Pig sweets in a 500g tin have gone down from £8 to £5, whilst another store mascot in the Omballs have a chocolate version down from £6 to £3.

Meanwhile, on the drinks front the light-up gin globes have a saving of £10 attached now, menaing it is now available at a cost of £25.

Keeping on the light-up theme, its Light-Up Chocolate Box has been reduced by £5 to now stand at £15.

Light-Up Snow Globe Liqueurs (M&S)

Fashion

For men's fashion items, a saving of £45 can be made on this Pure Wool Block Stripe Crew Neck Jumper, going down from £89 to £44.

Additionally, this Tailored Fit Pure Wool Check Jacket can be purchased for £55, which represents a saving of £60.

Meanwhile, for women's fashion this Pure Cotton Borg Lined Parka Coat can be bought for £49, which shows a saving of £40.

Also, if you're looking for some casualwear around the house these Drawstring Pleat Front Wide Leg Trousers are reduced from £35 to £12.

Homeware

A variety of products for the home are highly discounted, such as 40% off on this Pure Cotton 600 Thread Count Sateen Oxford Pillowcase, which are now at £24 as a result.

Also, if you're looking for something to hold some new family photos then this set of 12 Gallery Frames for £35 might be useful.

It is reduced by £14.50 from its original starting point of £49.50.