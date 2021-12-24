NHS workers can now get a free coffee from Caffè Nero - but you'll have to be quick.

VoucherCodes is giving out 10,000 free coffees from Caffè Nero to thank NHS for their hard work over the Christmas season.

It comes as the NHS faces more "challenges" this Christmas with 18,829 NHS staff in England isolating due to coronavirus, as of December 19.

Here's what NHS workers need to know about the deal.

Get the VoucherCodes deal for free Caffè Nero coffee

Any NHS workers who are interested in free coffee simply need to be verified as an NHS worker on VoucherCodes.

NHS are eligible for the Caffe Nero free coffee deal. Photo via PA.

The voucher has to be loaded on your VoucherCodes account by January 3, 2022 - though you can use it any time within the next six months.

The NHS voucher is only eligible for use in-store.

Anita Naik, VoucherCodes’ Consumer Editor, said: “Our NHS staff have got another tough and busy festive period ahead of them, so we wanted to spread a little joy with a free coffee to say thanks for their hard work.

"We’ll have 10,000 free cups of coffee to be claimed over Christmas and New Year, and all verified NHS staff are eligible to claim one.”

To claim your free Caffè Nero coffee, simply visit this link via the VoucherCodes website and click on the offer.

