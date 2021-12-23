Christmas can sometimes come and go before we know it, meaning we have to wait a whole year for the celebrations to begin again.

Having said this, the magic and treats don’t have to stop at Christmas.

If you’re looking to fill the diary for 2022, we think we have the solution for you.

Ryanair is giving you the chance to treat yourself or a loved one this Boxing Day as the airline’s biggest ever seat sale begins.

The sale starts on Sunday December 26 and will see Ryanair offer 10 million seats from £29.99.

These seats will be available for travel on more than 4,450 routes between April and September 2022.

Whether you’re hoping for a fun-packed trip or a relaxing getaway, to take advantage of the offer you’ll need to log onto the Ryanair website and book your trip before midnight on Monday December 31.

Ryanair’s Director of Marketing, Dara Brady, said: “We are delighted to announce our largest ever seat sale offering 10m seats from just £29.99 for passengers to make the most of travel in 2022. As we draw to the end of 2021, our thoughts are focused on an exciting new year of travel having added over 560 new routes and opened 16 bases throughout the last 12 months.

“If you’re planning your 2022 getaways, make sure to log on to Ryanair.com before midnight Monday, 31st January to avail of this extraordinary offer. With air fares likely to increase in S’22 due to reduced capacity, we encourage all customers to book early and scoop up these lower fares on Ryanair.com.”