Veteran journalist Jon Snow will be hosting his final Channel 4 News program on Thursday.
The 74-year-old is the longest-serving presenter in the program's history and is stepping back from the show after 32 years.
Snow has said he will continue to work with Channel 4 on long-form projects and will spend time focusing on his charitable work.
Fellow broadcasters and colleagues have paid tribute to Jon Snow, including Channel 4 News communications director Hayley Barlow who shared her message on Twitter.
Going to be an emotional day, our last shift working together, before the Channel 4 News lights dim at 8pm pic.twitter.com/qeRGGSqv3l— Hayley Barlow (@Hayley_Barlow) December 23, 2021
She wrote: "Going to be an emotional day, our last shift working together, before the Channel 4 News lights dim at 8pm."
Channel 4 News correspondent Ciaran Jenkins shared a video of Snow singing along to a sea shanty that went viral on TikTok.
The legendary @jonsnowC4 presents @Channel4News for the last time tonight. A superb journalist, unique communicator and an inspiration to so many of us.— Ciaran Jenkins (@C4Ciaran) December 23, 2021
‘One day when the tonguing is done we’ll take our leave and go.’
We’ll miss you so much Jon 💜pic.twitter.com/bE9XVaBOpR
Jenkins also wrote: "A superb journalist, unique communicator and an inspiration to so many of us."
Snow’s career in journalism began at LBC in 1973 before he moved to ITN in 1976, where he served as Washington correspondent and diplomatic editor.
He then became the main presenter of Channel 4 News in 1989.
His final programme airs from 7pm on Thursday.
