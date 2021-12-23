Christmas is just a few days away now but that doesn’t have to mean the shopping sprees are over.
If you’re not done with shopping this year, whether you’re treating a loved one or yourself, we think we have the solution for you.
PrettyLittleThing (PLT) has launched a huge sale with up to 70% off.
The sale begins on Thursday December 23 and will run until Boxing Day.
In addition, the fashion retailer will also be giving its customers more discount with a promotional code which can be found onsite and in the PLT app, also starting on Thursday December 23.
The promotional code works on the sale items, giving you extra discount.
Here are some of the items that are included in the sale.
Black Unisex PU Oversized Midi Coat
This coat has an oversized fit and looks like it could be the warm layer you need on top of your clothes this winter.
You can buy the coat via the PrettyLittleThing website here.
Black Woven Embossed Floral Cross Halterneck Underbust Long Top
This black top could be the perfect addition to your Christmas or New Year’s Eve outfit this year. It’s also available in red.
Buy the top via the PrettyLittleThing website here.
Brown Satin Underbust Halterneck Chiffon Strap Corset
This year, we’ve seen neutral colours become more and more popular and this brown top could become your new favourite.
