Pfizer/BioNTech have created a new formulation of the Covid vaccine that has been approved for use in children aged five to 11.
The approval was made by the UK's UK’s Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) following robust reviews of safety data that show a positive benefit-risk profile for the age group.
Following the approval, the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) is asking that children aged five to 11 who are in a clinical risk group or a household contact of someone who is immunosuppressed to get their first vaccine.
The primary vaccine course will be made of two 10-microgram doses of the age-appropriate Pfizer formula which is a third of the adult dose.
All adults are now eligible to book a #COVID19 booster dose.— NHS (@NHSuk) December 21, 2021
If the booking service is busy, please try again later or search for a walk-in site. More info: https://t.co/95odTgmvQS pic.twitter.com/9EUYcMTPF8
Children will also receive their second jab eight weeks after receiving their first.
More advice regarding Covid vaccination for other five to 11-year-olds will be issued in due course after consideration of additional data, and on the Omicron variant more broadly.
The JCVI has also advised that booster vaccines should be offered to those aged 16-17 years and children aged 12-15 to stop the spread of the Omicron variant.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment