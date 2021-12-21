Subway are running an offer on their Tiger Pig subs in the lead up to Christmas, where you'll be able to get two for the price of one.
This offer is available exclusively through the UberEats app, and is limited to a six inch sub rather than a foot long one.
However, if you order one six inch sub you'll receive another completely free to gift to a friend.
This will be running from Wednesday December 22 but you'll have to be quick as it is only available whilst stocks last.
The Tiger Pig Sub, which is a giant Pig In Blanket on crunchy Tiger Bread, was a roaring success when it launched last year.
Its recipe features more maple syrup and bacon as well as a drizzle of tomato ketchup, and it can also come as a wrap or a salad.
Other Christmas items on Subway's menu right now include the Turkey SubStack with added hash browns, Brie subs, Pig in Blanket pots and chocolate orange cookies.
To find your nearest Subway store, you can visit their website here.
