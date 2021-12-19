TV Presenter, Dan Walker, has shared his favourite photograph from the Strictly Come Dancing final and it’ll get you right in the feels.

It’s fair to say there wasn’t a dry eye left in the house during last night's final so it came as no surprise when Dan’s favourite snap was also something of a tearjerker.

Some 11 million people tuned in to watch soap star Rose Ayling-Ellis make history as the first deaf winner of the show.

The actress triumphed alongside partner Giovanni Pernice, defeating Great British Bake Off winner John Whaite and his partner Johannes Radebe, the first all-male pairing on the show.

Of all the photos from last night… this might be my favourite.



Rose’s mum knows how hard she has worked, how many barriers she has had to run through, how many times she has been told ‘no’ and how much all this means.



This is why I voted for Rose & Gio from week 1 😍#Strictly pic.twitter.com/yktr9lKX1G — Dan Walker (@mrdanwalker) December 19, 2021

In his Tweet, Dan said: “Of all the photos from last night… this might be my favourite.

“Rose’s mum knows how hard she has worked, how many barriers she has had to run through, how many times she has been told ‘no’ and how much all this means.

“This is why I voted for Rose & Gio from week 1.”

An average of 11 million people watched the final, giving BBC One a 57.8% share in the overnight ratings. The show peaked with 12.3 million watching.

READ MORE: Give Glitterball Trophy to both Strictly Come Dancing finalists say viewers

During the live final – which went ahead without contestant AJ Odudu who pulled out on Friday due to an ankle injury – both remaining couples performed three dances.

Rose Ayling-Ellis & Giovanni Pernice during the final of Strictly Come Dancing 2021. Picture: PA/BBC

Ayling-Ellis, who is the show’s first deaf contestant, and Pernice dazzled by performing a quickstep, their couple’s choice routine and a showdance.

Disability equality charity Scope has described Ayling-Ellis’s participation in the show as a “massive step forward” for disability representation.

After their Romeo and Juliet-inspired showdance to The Rose by Bette Middler, Ayling-Ellis said: “I’ve become more me than I’ve ever been because of Strictly.”

Rose Ayling-Ellis & Giovanni Pernice during the final of Strictly Come Dancing 2021. Picture: PA/BBC

Both pairs had matching scores during the final, with both receiving a perfect 40 for their revisited favourite dances and their showdances. However, the judges’ marks did not count towards the final result, which was solely down to the public vote.

Strictly Come Dancing will return on Christmas Day for a festive special on BBC One.