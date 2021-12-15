Christmas is just over a week away, and some extra cash would always help ease the extra expenses.
Tonight's draw could see the winner bag £2 million, with an extra Thunderball prize in the pot.
The lucky Thunderball winner could win £500,000 on top of the million-pound prize.
There can only be one winner, but if you don't win the £2 million you could win other cash prizes all the way down to £5 depending on which numbers you have.
Tonight's #Lotto results are now live! For draw details and the full prize breakdown head to our website: https://t.co/xfEkxahpSQ— The National Lottery (@TNLUK) December 15, 2021
Here are the National Lottery numbers for Wednesday, December 15
Tonight’s National Lottery Lotto winning numbers are 02, 15, 17, 28, 30, 45.
The Bonus Ball is 54.
Tonight’s estimated jackpot is £2 million.
Tonight’s National Lottery Thunderball winning numbers are 03, 10, 11, 32, 34.
The Thunderball is 07.
Find out how to claim your prize on the National Lottery website.
