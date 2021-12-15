AJ Odudu explains why she is "on crutches" during Wednesday's Strictly Come Dancing's It Takes Two.

The TV presenter, 33, reportedly missed training on Tuesday following an injury scare just days before the final.

AJ missed her training session after experiencing “severe” pain in her foot and had an emergency scan.

The finalist has said she is “upset” after sustaining the injury during rehearsals.

She reportedly cannot stand on her right foot but remains “hopeful” for the final.

Speaking on Strictly spin-off It Takes Two, she explained that she has suffered a “traumatic injury” to her ligaments and is unable to stand on her right foot and is on crutches.

Odudu said: “I’m upset because we were so excited on Monday. We’ve got three amazing dances that we really want to perform.

“I know I’m getting upset but I am genuinely remaining hopeful. I’m surrounded by a really great medical team who are trying their best to get me back on my feet.

“And, of course, I’ve got Kai, who is really holding me together, physically and emotionally right now.”

The sad news comes after AJ and Kai topped the leaderboard during the semi-final live show.

The couple tied with fan favourite's Rose and Giovanni on 79 points for their double dances.

Strictly Come Dancing 2021 Semi final leaderboard

AJ and Kai - 40 + 39 = 79

Rose and Giovanni - 38 + 40 = 79

John and Johannes - 39 + 39 = 78

Rhys and Nancy - 36 + 38 = 74

The pair will join the other finalists - Rose and Giovanni and John and Johannes - for the Strictly Come Dancing Results Show will air at 7.20 pm on Sunday December 12 on BBC One.

Strictly: It Takes Two continues at 6.30 pm on BBC Two on Thursday December 15.