Covid boosters are being extended to all adults in England.

The NHS national booking system is opening up to all over 18s as the health service ramps up the vaccination programme ahead of Christmas.

You will now be eligible for your top-up booster three months after your second vaccine.

The programme will allow you to book it a month in advance or two months after your second vaccine.

The NHS is accelerating its vaccine programme to meet its target of offering every eligible adult a chance to book a booster before the New Year.

The speed-up also comes after concerns over the spread of the Omicron cases ahead of the Christmas period.

Dr Emily Lawson, head of the NHS Covid-19 vaccination programme for the NHS in England, said: “The NHS Covid-19 vaccination programme, the biggest and most successful in health service history, is once again pulling out all the stops to protect the country from this cruel virus.

“Millions more people can book their booster from today and NHS staff are working flat out to set up more sites and put on extra appointments.

“This is by far the most complex but critical phase of the biggest and most successful vaccination drive and so with latest data showing that the booster is our best hope of protecting people against the new variant, it is vital people come forward as soon as possible by booking their slot online to guarantee that vital jab.”

Health and Social Care Secretary Sajid Javid said: “We are turbocharging the vaccine rollout to ensure as many people as possible can get boosted now as we continue our fight against the Omicron variant.

“From today, every adult in England who had their second dose two months ago can pre-book an appointment for that vital top-up jab.”

The announcement comes after Professor Wei Shen Lim, chairman of the Covid-19 panel of the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI), said that it was important to give the booster before the Omicron wave comes.

Speaking to the Science and Technology Committee of MPs on Tuesday, December 14, he said: “You want to give the booster before the wave comes, there is less benefit in giving a booster in the middle of a wave or after a wave.”