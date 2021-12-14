Boris Johnson has survived a Tory rebellion as MPs approve Plan B Covid laws.

This comes after the Prime Minister reportedly told MPs that there was “no choice” as he hoped to quell a rebellion in his ranks.

The vote on December 14, dubbed as possibly the "biggest revolt of his leadership," concerned his proposed measures to stop the spread of the Omicron variant.

The Prime Minister did survive the rebellion with MPs voting in favour of mandatory use of Covid passes for entry to nightclubs and large venues in England.

They also voted to extend the mandatory use of face coverings to more indoor spaces as well as introduce the requirement for all NHS and social care staff to be vaccinated by April 2022.

What did MPs vote in the Plan B changes?





MPs have voted 369 to 126, majority 243, to approve the mandatory use of Covid passes for entry to nightclubs and large venues in England.

They have also voted 441 to 41, majority 400, to approve regulations to extend the requirement to wear face coverings to more indoor spaces in England – including museums and galleries.

There was also a 385 to 100 vote in favour, ( with a majority of 285) to approve regulations to require NHS and social care staff to be vaccinated by April 2022.

Which MPs rebelled against Plan B laws?





The 38 MPs who rebelled against Boris Johnson's Plan B laws by voting against an extension to face-covering rules in England were:

Lee Anderson (Ashfield)

Shaun Bailey (West Bromwich West)

Steve Baker (Wycombe)

Scott Benton (Blackpool South)

Bob Blackman (Harrow East)

Peter Bone (Wellingborough)

Graham Brady (Altrincham and Sale West)

Andrew Bridgen (North West Leicestershire)

Miriam Cates (Penistone and Stocksbridge)

Christopher Chope (Christchurch)

Brendan Clarke-Smith (Bassetlaw)

Philip Davies (Shipley)

Jonathan Djanogly (Huntingdon)

Richard Drax (South Dorset)

Chris Green (Bolton West)

Mark Jenkinson (Workington)

David Jones (Clwyd West)

Julian Knight (Solihull)

Pauline Latham (Mid Derbyshire)

Andrea Leadsom (South Northamptonshire)

Edward Leigh (Gainsborough)

Jonathan Lord (Woking)

Anthony Mangnall (Totnes)

Karl McCartney (Lincoln)

Stephen McPartland (Stevenage)

Esther McVey (Tatton)

Anne Marie Morris (Newton Abbot)

Mark Pawsey (Rugby),

Andrew Rosindell (Romford)

Gary Sambrook (Birmingham, Northfield)

Greg Smith (Buckingham)

Desmond Swayne (New Forest West)

Robert Syms (Poole)

Derek Thomas (St Ives)

Craig Tracey (North Warwickshire)

Charles Walker (Broxbourne)

David Warburton (Somerton and Frome)

William Wragg (Hazel Grove)

Three DUP MPs are also reported to have opposed the regulations.

96 Conservative MPs were listed as voting against the Covid pass regulations while 18 Labout MPs voted against.

Shadow health secretary Wes Streeting has said that Boris Johnson’s authority is “shattered” following the rebellion over Covid passes.

He told Sky News: “That is an extraordinary, extraordinary rebellion. The Government has lost its majority. I think the size of that vote is a reflection of the shattered authority of Boris Johnson.

“He is undermining public health at a critical moment for our country. I think he has got to ask himself if he is the right man to lead our country through the next phase of the pandemic.”

Looking at the NHS vaccination extension vote, the division list showed 61 Conservative MPs voted against regulations to require NHS and social care staff to be vaccinated by April 2022.

While a total of 22 Labour MPs also voted against it.