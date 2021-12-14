Another Strictly Come Dancing season is coming to a close but who will be crowned the 2021 champion?

After Rhys and Nancy were booted from the ballroom following a double dance semi-final, three celebrities remain.

Ahead of Saturday's live final, Betvictor has revealed its odds on who will pick up the glitterball trophy.

The bookmaker has also collated the scores of the three remaining couples throughout the series to help you make your pick.

"AJ Odudu made a strong comeback at the Semi-Finals. AJ received a perfect score for her quickstep and topped the judge’s scoreboard along with Rose Ayling-Ellis, "Sam Boswell, a spokesperson at BetVictor said.

Mr Boswell added: "Rose has been BetVictor’s favourite to win throughout most of series 19.

"Rose is still the frontrunner in the competition and at 1/8 she will be one of the shortest-priced winners to ever land the glitterball.

Mr Boswell also commented on John and Johannes' odds to win after the pair found themselves in the dance-off in the semi-final show.

"After appearing in the dance-off last week, John Whaite’s odds have now shrunk to 20/1.

"John has consistently outdanced other competitors on the show, regularly receiving high scores from the judges.

"Unfortunately, the former bake-off star may simply not be as popular with the public as the other celebs in the competition."

Strictly Come Dancing 2021 semi-final leaderboard

These are the scores from the double dance semi-final on Saturday.

AJ and Kai - 40 + 39 = 79

Rose and Giovanni - 38 + 40 = 79

John and Johannes - 39 + 39 = 78

Rhys and Nancy - 36 + 38 = 74

Strictly Come Dancing 2021 total scores leaderboard

These are the total scores of the three remaining couples up until the semi-final.

John and Johannes - 454

AJ and Kai - 450

Rose and Giovanni - 447

Who will win Strictly 2021?





Despite the fact that Rose and Giovanni have the lowest score total across the series compared to AJ and Kai and John and Johannes, they remain the bookie's pick.

Rose and Giovanni did tie at the top of the leaderboard during the semi-final show with AJ and Kai and the couple has been the bookie's favourite throughout the series.

Rose and Giovanni - 1/8

AJ and Kai - 7/1

John and Johannes - 20/1

The Strictly Come Dancing final will air at 7 pm on BBC One on Saturday, December 18 2021.