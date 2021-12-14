Zizzi has launched its Christmas menu for 2021 and it includes a three-course meal for £22.95.

The food chain’s Merry Menu is available in all its restaurants across the UK.

Pizza lovers can tuck into festive pizzas, the Rustica Wild Christmas and the Very Merry Veggie Rustica.

New menu additions include the Chicken & Fiery Roquito Rustica Pizza (can be gluten-free) and the vegan Coconut, Raspberry & Choc Slice. Dessert lovers may also be tempted by the Rumbaba.

The Merry Menu also includes a Christmas cocktail or mocktail, The Spiced Pomegranate. This drink can be served alcohol free for £4.25, as a spritz for £6.50 or rum can be added for £7.50.

Zizzi has put together a list of highlight dishes.

Mozzarella Arancini - Breadcrumbed risotto rice balls filled with mozzarella and served with a Calabrian spiced chilli sauce on the side.

Beef Brisket & Mozzarella Arancini - Breadcrumbed risotto rice balls stuffed with beef brisket and mozzarella. These come served with a hot taleggio cheese and truffle dip on the side.

Mozzarella Arancini (Zizzi)

Rustica Very Merry Veggie – This pizza has no meat but comes topped with sweet roasted butternut squash and chestnut mushrooms, mozzarella and scamorza cheese as well as crispy sage and smoky garlic oil.

Rustica Wild Christmas - Fig & honey marinated wild boar, prosciutto, chestnut mushrooms, smoked burrata, mozzarella and scamorza cheese. Topped with crispy sage, tomato crisps and smoky garlic oil.

Chicken & Fiery Roquito - Harissa roast chicken breast fired up with rose harissa and spicy roquito peppers. Topped with fior di latte, mozzarella, riserva cheese and fresh basil.

Rustica Wild Christmas and festive drinks (Zizzi/Canva)

Rumbaba - Soft sponge soaked in rum, served with cinnamon gelato and a warm toffee sauce. Topped with honeycomb and popcorn.

Coconut, Raspberry & Choc Slice – This vegan dessert is creamy coconut and raspberry on a chocolate biscuit base. Served with cocoa & coconut popcorn and strawberry sorbet.

Spiced Pomegranate - Pomegranate, raspberry and lemon, with a warming kick of chai tea and gingerbread syrup. Customers can have soft, as a spritz or choose to add rum.

Find selected dishes including the Festive Special Guests available for click and collect or delivery through Deliveroo, Uber Eats and Just Eat.