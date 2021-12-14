Emmerdale actress Anna Nightingale announced the birth of her second daughter with partner Daren Dixon.
Nightingale, known for her role as Andrea Tate on the ITV soap, named her daughter Ava Noelle.
She broke the news on Instagram yesterday (Monday December 13) with a picture of the baby’s hand holding her finger, captioning it: “The wait is finally over, hello bubba.
“The four of us are home and in our cosy bubble of sleepless nights and endless cuddles.”
“Just in time for Christmas our little pudding has arrived safe and well.
“Ava Noele born Wednesday 1st December.”
Earlier this year in September, Nightingale announced her second pregnancy in an interview with OK Magazine.
Ava Noelle joins the actress's first daugher Autumn, who is now four-years-old.
Nightingale first appeared on Emmerdale in 2018, and featured in a total of 238 episodes according to IMDb.
The character was killed off in dramatic scenes earlier this year, when she became the second villager to meet her demise at the hands of serial killer Meena Jutla.
