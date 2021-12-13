Sir Keir Starmer will address the nation on Monday December at 7pm, Labour has confirmed.

The Labour leader will speak in a pre-recorded broadcast on BBC One following an announcement from Boris Johnson on Sunday that all over 18s will be offered their vaccine from Wednesday December 15.

Immediately following the PM's message, Sir Keir said: “The arrival of the worrying new variant is a reminder that the pandemic is not over. And vaccines are the best weapon in our fight.

“The vaccine is safe and effective. It protects us and those around us. We will always support the NHS and act in the public interest.

“Therefore the Government has our support in the effort to accelerate the booster programme. It’s also vital that we use the Christmas holidays to get the vaccine out to eligible children.

“I urge everyone to get boosted as soon as you can – and if you haven’t had your first or second jab yet, now is the time to come forward.

“We have come so far since those darkest of days at the start of the pandemic.

“So much has been asked of the British people, and time and again you have risen to the challenge. So let’s keep our foot on the pedal and get Britain boosted to protect our families, friends and NHS.”

Watch his response on BBC One at 7pm on Monday December 13.