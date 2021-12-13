Iceland has announced that 450,000 Christmas delivery slots will start to be made available on its website from December 13.
The food retailer is guaranteeing delivery ahead of Christmas Day.
Almost half a million delivery slots will be available to book on Iceland's website.
To announce the news, Iceland took a witty swipe at competitor supermarkets, with a ‘break glass in emergency’ rescue pack containing a prop turkey, being delivered to stores, including Tesco, Asda and Morrisons.
The box had a message that read "break in case of emergency...or just book your delivery at Iceland.co.uk."
Jen Bartle, Head of Delivered Sales at Iceland said: "By laying on 130 additional vans we've managed to ensure that we will have 450,000 delivery slots to answer increased demand by customers for their all-important home food delivery this Christmas.
"With our help, there should be no need for an emergency turkey dash this year.
"However, we do remind customers that although we can get the turkey to your front door, we can’t be held responsible for any accidental over-cooking”.
Reserve your delivery slot via Iceland's website.
Iceland Christmas food buffet
Iceland has also launched an incredible £15 food buffet, which includes up to 227 pieces of food.
The buffet is built in four stages, made up of two platters, a luxury platter, a tube of pringles and an eight-can box of soft drinks.
This deal is an online exclusive, so you won’t find it in your local store.
