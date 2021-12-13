Sajid Javid is scheduled to give a Covid statement to Parliament today in the wake of nationwide issues ordering lateral flow tests.
Users attempting to order lateral flow tests via the gov.uk website were met with a message saying to “try again later”.
It read: “Sorry, there are no more home tests available right now.
"Try again later.
"Or, you can go back and try to book a test site appointment instead."
This comes as Omicron cases around the country continue to rise exponentially, with warnings of stricter measures on the horizon.
The UK Health Security Agency has confirmed that orders for lateral flow tests will be temporarily suspended while they catch up with demand.
They said: “due to exceptionally high demand, ordering lateral flow tests on gov.uk has been temporarily suspended to fulfil existing orders”.
“Everyone who needs a lateral flow test can collect test kits – either at their local pharmacy, some community sites and some schools and colleges.”
Meanwhile, the prime minister has refused to rule out introducing new measures before Christmas.
What time is Sajid Javid's Covid statement today?
Sajid Javid will give a Covid statement in the House of Commons around 3:30pm today.
The health secretary will provide detail on the latest on the Covid situation in England.
How can I watch Sajid Javid's Covid announcement today?
Sajid Javid's Covid statement will take place in Parliament and therefore will be available to watch on Parliament TV.
It is also likely to be broadcast on major news channels.
