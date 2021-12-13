Lateral flow home testing kits for Covid-19 have run out on the gov.uk website, an online message states.
When users go to the website to order a testing kit, they are met with the message: “Sorry, there are no more home tests available right now.
"Try again later.
"Or, you can go back and try to book a test site appointment instead."
This follows a recent announcement on Sunday, December 12 that the booster vaccine programme would be accelerated due to the spread of the Omicron variant.
It also follows advice that those who come into contact with a positive case must test themselves daily.
The government website says: “From Tuesday, fully vaccinated contacts of a COVID-19 case should take a daily lateral flow test for 7 days to slow the spread of the virus.”
The move comes as the number of Omicron variant cases rises across the UK.
Users of the site have taken to Twitter to voice concerns.
One person said on Twitter: “Tried to order a lateral flow test kit and the NHS site says they have no more! What’s going on!”
However, there appears to be no problems with the availability of PCR home test kits.
Daily rapid testing applies to all contacts who are:
- fully vaccinated adults – people who have had 2 jabs
- all children aged 5 to 18 years and 6 months, regardless of their vaccination status
- people who can prove they are unable to be vaccinated for clinical reasons
- people taking part, or have taken part, in an approved clinical trial for a COVID-19 vaccine
