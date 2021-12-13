Consumer website Which? has shared a warning over a NHS Covid scam circulating in the UK amid confusion over new rules.

Scammers are looking to capitalise on the confusion surrounding restrictions and ‘Covid passports’ being reintroduced by government this week.

Covid rules in England will tighten from today (13 December) as Boris Johnson announced booster vaccines will be offered to all poeple over the age of 18.

The guidance comes as part of the government’s ‘Plan B’ to tackle the spread of the Omicron Covid-19 variant and brings England in line with the rules in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.

Throughout the pandemic it has been important that people were aware of the scams doing the rounds to give them the best chance of keeping their personal details safe.

Scammers will often make contact via email, phone calls and texts using sophisticated methods to exploit people while there are so many concerns from the vaccine rollout to the economy.

A new NHS Covid scam circulating in the UK.(PA)

Warning over NHS Covid Pass scam

The latest scam targeting unsuspecting victims is exploiting the recent rollout of the NHS Covid Pass launched as part of the UK’s travel restrictions.

It’s important to not vaccine passes are completely free via the NHS app or by asking a physical pass to be posted to you.

Messages sent via texts and emails claiming to be from the NHS are now being sent to potential victims of fraud.

The message reads: “NHS: You are now eligible to apply for a Covid Pass proving you have been vaccinated against COVID-19”

The message includes a link the appears to be to the NHS website but is in fact a scam website set up to secure your personal details.

Which? has issued a scam alert warning people of the potential threat to their personal details.

It said on Twitter: “Watch out for this NHS COVID vaccine passport scam that's been doing the rounds.

“It looks like it's linking to a genuine URL, but in reality, it's a slick phishing website designed to steal your personal and financial details.”

How to spot scams and what to do if you see one

Trading Standards South West the warning signs to look out for.

A cold call – someone contacts you about something that you didn’t request or expect.

– someone contacts you about something that you didn’t request or expect. Fantastic offer – the offer sounds very attractive yet too good to be true.

– the offer sounds very attractive yet too good to be true. A sense of urgency – you’re told that the offer is only available for a limited time or that you must act quickly.

– you’re told that the offer is only available for a limited time or that you must act quickly. Odd language – the wording in the email or letter doesn’t sound right, or it has bad spelling and grammar.

– the wording in the email or letter doesn’t sound right, or it has bad spelling and grammar. Secrecy – you’re told not to tell anyone.

– you’re told not to tell anyone. Upfront payment request – you’re asked to pay money upfront or send a fee without an agreed contract.

Information request – you’re asked to give personal information or banking details.