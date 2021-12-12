On Sunday, December 12 the final for ITV's I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! aired, with the final three celebrities taking part in challenges to win their last meal together.

Frankie Bridge, Simon Gregson and Danny Miller took part in a trial each to win stars for a three-course meal of their choice.

Speaking to hosts Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly ahead of his final trial, Emmerdale actor Miller said: “To be in the final, never saw that coming. So thankful mate.”

What happened in the trials?

Miller had to wear a large transparent helmet which was filled with “castle critters” including cockroaches and crickets every two minutes.

He had to endure the task for 10 minutes in order to win three starters for him and his campmates.

Coronation Street actor Gregson faced an eating trial in which he was tasked with consuming pig’s eye and goat tongue, which has never been served on the programme before.

Gregson said it tasted like “a pork scratching (left) in your pocket for a week”, to which Donnelly joked: “Any feedback is gratefully received.”

The Saturdays singer Bridge was locked inside a tomb for 10 minutes with more than 50 snakes, enduring the final two minutes in complete darkness.

To keep herself clam, Bridge reminded herself of her favourite dessert, saying: "Apple crumble...apple crumble."

All three celebrities won three stars each, earning themselves a starter, main, dessert and drink for their final meal in the castle.

What did the celebrities have for their last meal in camp?

Bridge chose baked camembert, a roast beef dinner, apple crumble and custard and white chocolate fingers.

Gregson, had prawn cocktail, lamb chops, mash and peppercorn sauce on the side, Eton mess and chocolate.

Miller had halloumi fries, a full English breakfast, a cheeseboard and chocolate.

As they ate, Bridge said: “The friendships you make in here are ridiculous really.”

"Congratulations to whoever the king or queen may be," said Gregson.