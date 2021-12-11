Rose and Giovanni are the runaway favourites of Strictly Come Dancing 2021 and their Semi-final routines did not disappoint.

Earlier this week, the BBC confirmed that our favourite Strictly stars would be taking on not one but two dances on Saturday night.

The Eastender's actress "leap of faith" routine earned the couple a near-perfect 39 score last weekend, tying with fellow contestants Rhys and Nancy.

Here's how fans had to say about the couple's semi-final routines and how they scored ahead of next week's final.

Rose and Giovanni's Argentine Tango. Credit: BBC

Rose and Giovanni's Strictly Semi final dance and scores

First up, the pair performed a beautiful Waltz to their chosen song was How Long Will I Love You by Ellie Goulding.

Viewers were enchanted by the couple's Waltz with one writing on Twitter: "I loved that dance. You two are wonderful," with a series of hearts and rose emojis.

While another posted: "Rose and that Waltz is just perfection so beautiful. Should have been 40."

Rose and Giovanni's Waltz impressed the judges, earning them a total 39 with Craig being the hold-out, giving the couple nine points.

Announcing her second dance, Rose described her Argentine Tango routine as "passionate" and "traditional" before breaking up in laughter over Giovanni's "smelly breath".

Turn down your thermostats, Rose and Giovanni just brought the 🔥heat🔥 with their Argentine Tango #Strictly@RoseAylingEllis @pernicegiovann1 pic.twitter.com/W3A3EaEwpa — BBC Strictly ✨ (@bbcstrictly) December 11, 2021

The couple chose to perform their routine to the song A Evaristo Carriego by Eduardo Rovira.

Fans were blown away by the dance, with many taking to Twitter to share their admiration.

One viewer wrote:"OUTSTANDING best Argentine tango ever," followed by two tango dancer emojis.

While another commented:"We're looking at the winners here!"

And so were the judges, Motsi dubbed it as the "dance of the night, dance of the month, dances of the series".

While Craig said "that dance belongs in the final".

Their Argentine Tango scored them a perfect 40 score.

This means that the couple is in joint first place heading in tomorrow's results show but will their dances be enough to take them to the final?

Strictly Come Dancing 2021 Semi final leaderboard

AJ and Kai - 40 + 39 = 79

Rose and Giovanni - 38 + 40 = 79

John and Johannes - 39 + 39 = 78

Rhys and Nancy - 36 + 38 = 74

The Strictly Come Dancing Results Show will air at 7.20 pm on Sunday December 12 on BBC One.