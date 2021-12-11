With the Strictly semi-final this weekend, the 2021 season is coming to a close but that doesn't mean we're saying goodbye to the hit BBC show.

The BBC has confirmed that Strictly will return for a festive special on Christmas day along with a star-studded lineup.

The six celebrities confirmed to be taking part this year will each perform a Christmas-inspired routine.

We will see some of the biggest names in showbiz hope to impress the judges and the live voting audience to be crowned Strictly Come Dancing Christmas champion.

And as we tune in to the final dances of the 2021 series, the programme has revealed what routines we can expect from the festive spectacular.

Last year's Strictly Christmas special was replaced with a heartfelt countdown of the 25 most memorable dances in Strictly history.

The 2015 Strictly champions Jay McGuiness and Aliona Vilani jive to You Never Can Tell/Misirlou clinched the top spot.

Strictly 2021 Christmas Special songs and dances

Fred and Dianne, Mel and Neil, Jowita and Adrien. Credit:BBC/PA

Fred Sirieix

The French French maître d and First Dates host Fred Sirieix, 49, will dance the quickstep in the Christmas special.

Fred Sirieix will be taking on the Strictly ballroom with partner Dianne Buswell to the song Merry Christmas Everyone by Shakin’ Stevens.

Mel Giedroyc

Former Great British Bake Off presenter and comedian, Mel Giedroyc has been partnered with professional Neil Jones who was paired with Nina Wadia during the 2021 run.

The couple will be performing a couples choice to Ice Ice Baby by Vanilla Ice during the festive show.

Adrian Chiles

TV presenter Adrian Chiles has also been confirmed to be starring in the Christmas lineup this year.

He has been partnered with Jowita Przystal and will be dancing an American Smooth to White Christmas by Otis Redding.

(left to right) Jay and Luba, Graziano and Anne-Marie, Moira and Alijaz. Credit: BBC/ PA

Jay Blades

Jay Blades, 51, is famous for being the host of Repair Shop and he also received an MBE earlier this year for his service to craft.

During the Christmas special, he will be taking on a jive to the Only Fools And Horses musical song Hooky Street with choreographer and dancer Luba Mushtuk.

Anne-Marie

The Platinum-selling pop star Anne-Marie will be hoping to impress the judges with her festive cha cha on Christmas day.

Anne-Marie has been partnered with Graziano Di Prima and will be performing Feliz Navidad by Gwen Stefani.

Moira Stuart

Moira Stuart, BBC broadcaster and presenter will get us in the festive spirit with her seasonal salsa.

Stuart will be dancing with professional dancer Aljaz Skorjanec who was paired with Dragon's den star Sara Davies this season.

The couple will be performing their salsa to Justin Bieber’s Santa Claus Is Coming To Town.

The Strictly Come Dancing Christmas Special airs on Christmas Day at 5.10pm on BBC One.