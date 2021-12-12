People aged 30 and over will be able to get their Covid booster jab from Monday (December 13) in England.

The national booking system will open to those aged between 30 and 39, with people able to get their booster three months after their second dose.

NHS England said the rollout has been accelerated in the face of the emergence of the Omicron variant, with data from the UK Health and Security Agency (UKHSA) suggesting that booster doses give good protection against it.

People can make their booking two months on from their second dose – a month in advance of becoming eligible to receive the jab.

#COVID19 VACCINE UPDATE: Daily figures on the total number of COVID-19 booster & third doses that have been given in the UK.



As of 10 December, 22,184,983 booster & third vaccine doses have been given in the UK.



Visit the @UKHSA dashboard for details:https://t.co/cQkuLQglz1 pic.twitter.com/ROz3QP5dt8 — Department of Health and Social Care (@DHSCgovuk) December 10, 2021

There are around 7.5 million people aged 30 to 39, and 3.5 million of those are eligible from Monday.

Dr Emily Lawson, head of the NHS Covid-19 vaccination programme, said: “Following the updated guidance from the JCVI, which shortened the interval between second and booster doses, NHS staff are redoubling their efforts to protect the public from the virus.

READ MORE: What are Plan B restrictions? New measures explained

“The NHS vaccination programme, the biggest and most successful in health service history, will from tomorrow offer top-up jabs to everyone aged 30 and over three months from their second jab.

“With the emergence of the new variant and the rising case numbers, there has never been a more important time to get boosted. So, when it’s your turn, come forward and book in.