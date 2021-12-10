Ex-Conservative MP John Bercow has described Boris Johnson as the "worst" Prime Minister "by a country mile".

Appearing on ITV's Good Morning Britain, host Adil Ray told former House of Commons speaker how "in years gone by people would have resigned" in the time of scandal.

The controversial comments come in one of Boris Johnson's most turbulent weeks as Prime Minister.

As his wife Carrie Simmonds gave birth to the couple's second child, the Downing Street party accusations saw his former aide Allegra Stratton resign.

Speaking on Good Morning Britain, Mr Bercow said: "Oh, it inflicts reputational carnage on everyody involved in politics and on the House of Commons in particular.

"I think the significant difference between the John Major era and now is this: Yes, there was all sorts of wrongdoing during the latter stages of John Major's permiership but nobody ever thought that John Major was a person of anything but unimpeachable integrity and straight dealing.

"Now the person who is in charge of the ship is regarded as a serial disembler, as an habitual liar, as somebody who has made his career through ducking and dodging and diving and disembling and deceiving people."

EXCLUSIVE: Video obtained by ITV News shows Downing Street staff joking about a Christmas party on 18th December last year.



No 10 has spent the past week denying any rules were broken. This new evidence calls that into question. pic.twitter.com/nKYK0tG0dQ — Paul Brand (@PaulBrandITV) December 7, 2021

He added: "I'm sorry to say it, but I've known 12 Prime Minister's in my lifetime and by a country mile Boris Johnson is the worst. His natural instinct is not to be open, not to be transparent, not to be accountable but narcissistically to think, 'What suits me? How can I extricate myself from this awkward situation? By what means can I arrogate blame somewhere else?'.

"This is way below the standard that British people are entitled to expect and when people say, 'Well, isn't it important that we focus on the big issues rather than wallpaper or the cost of a flat?', I suppose the answer to that is this: There isn't a basic level of trust in the most senior minister in the Government.

"This guy stinks in the nostrils of decent people."

Reports now suggest up to seven Christmas social gatherings may have occured at Downing Street.

The Conservative Party admitted party staff held a party during the height of coronavirus restrictions in December 2020 - leading to calls for Boris Johnson's resignation.

Mr Johnson is also facing questions over whether he misled an investigation into donations for refurbishments to his Downing Street flat after a watchdog fined the Tories £17,800.