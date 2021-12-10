The US Government has won a High Court bid to overturn a judge’s decision not to extradite WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange.

A UK court ruled in January that the Wikileaks founder could not be extradited doe to concerns over his mental health.

What does extradite mean?





To extradite is to hand over a person accused of convicted of a crome to the jurisdiction of a foreign state in which the crome was commited.

Assange, 50, is wanted in America over an alleged conspiracy to obtain and disclose national defence information following WikiLeaks’s publication of hundreds of thousands of leaked documents relating to the Afghanistan and Iraq wars.

US authorities brought a High Court challenge against a January ruling by then-district judge Vanessa Baraitser that Assange should not be sent to the US, in which she cited a real and “oppressive” risk of suicide.

After a two-day hearing in October, the Lord Chief Justice Lord Burnett, sitting with Lord Justice Holroyde, ruled in favour of the US on Friday.

The senior judges found that the judge had based her decision on the risk of Assange being held in highly restrictive prison conditions if extradited.

However, the US authorities later gave assurances that Assange would not face those strictest measures either pre-trial or post-conviction unless he committed an act in the future that required them.

High Court rules in favour of US government

Lord Burnett said: “That risk is in our judgment excluded by the assurances which are offered. It follows that we are satisfied that, if the assurances had been before the judge, she would have answered the relevant question differently.”

He added: “That conclusion is sufficient to determine this appeal in the USA’s favour.”

It is expected that Assange will attempt to bring an appeal over this latest decision.