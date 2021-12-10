Embarrassing Bodies, produced by Maverick Television, will be returning to our screens in 2022 as E4 brings the Channel 4 show back with brand new medical professionals.

On E4, you’ll be able to watch 8 new episodes where you’ll see new patients receive advice and hopefully treatment for their ‘medical mysteries.’

The medical professionals will work to examine the patients while also trying to help destigmatise the common conditions that are often ignored or left untreated.

In cities around the UK, patients will be able to visit pop-up ‘confessional clinics,’ giving them a safe environment where they can ask questions and ask for advice.

READ MORE: Channel 4 reveals Christmas 2021 TV schedule

READ MORE: Channel 4 apologises for 'technical issues' after more broadcast difficulties

The series won’t be returning exactly as you remember it though. This series, Embarrassing Bodies doctors will be looking into major health and sexual health issues and celebrities will feature in a series of stunts.

The idea of having celebrities get involved is to encourage Brits to talk about the topics.

How to apply for Embarrassing Bodies 2022

If you’d like to apply for the show, you can fill out the application form.

If you have any questions, you can email medical@mavericktv.co.uk.

Originally, eight series of Embarrassing Bodies aired on Channel 4 from 2007-2015 and during that time it won 2 BAFTA Awards and it was nominated for a National TV Award.

Clemency Green, Commissioning Editor said: “There is no condition too big, too small or embarrassing for our brand-new team of unflinching experts.

“The original run on Channel 4 made waves in helping to empower people to check their bodies and seek medical assistance without shame, so I can’t wait to once again be confronted, fascinated and informed on the many and varied problems that walk into our new clinic.

“With ‘Doctor Google’ being the first port of call for many people with embarrassing ailments, I hope this new series will offer some comfort, crucial medical advice and encourage them to seek help where needed.”

Maverick’s CEO, Simon Knight, said: “Embarrassing Bodies was a ground-breaking series for Channel 4 which helped people navigate often misunderstood conditions and, in some instances, actually saved lives.

“Maverick TV is delighted to bring this gripping format to a new audience on E4 and we look forward to welcoming patients and offering the answers, advice and treatment they need.”