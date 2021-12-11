Anyone booking a festive getaway with family can ask for a Christmas tree to be installed at their holiday rental.

17 per cent of families across the UK are planning to travel over the Christmas period with nearly a quarter of searches being for larger groups between 7-10 people.

As more of us look to reconnect over a Christmas dinner in some place new, Vrbo has launched a new limited time only Christmas tree service.

This service will provide holidaymakers booking a Vrbo stay during the Christmas period with a Christmas tree at their chosen property - at no extra cost.

It is hoped the tree service will help those renting via Vrbo get even more into the holiday spirit.

Log some quality time together at this log cabin! 🏔️ Just a short drive from town, the lake, and the mountain, this location can't be beat. https://t.co/IXJ4CTJK3o pic.twitter.com/89jGfonrq5 — Vrbo (@vrbo) November 28, 2021

To request the service, travellers simply have to contact the Vrbo team via the email pressUK@vrbo.com.

From North Yorkshire to Cumbria and Devon to Cornwall, several destinations are set for lots of festive tourism this year.

Vrbo's Karen Mullins said: “Christmas is the most magical time of year to get together with family and friends and enjoy the festive period.

"After a difficult year and many of us not being able to get together with family last Christmas, we don't want anything to ruin Christmas this year and for families staying away from home, we want to make sure they can still enjoy a traditional Christmas, wherever they are!

"What better gift than a beautiful Christmas tree for the family to decorate and admire to boost Christmas spirit!"

Travellers who want to request a Christmas tree simply need to email Vrbo by December 15 at 11.59pm UK time.

The Christmas tree service only applies to stays in the United Kingdom, excluding Northern Ireland.

Eligible bookings for the Christmas tree service are check-in's no later than December 22, 2021 and check-out's at the earliest on December 25, 2021.