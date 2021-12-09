The Met Office is forecasting an improved outlook for Christmas compared to the storms of recent weeks.

The UK has been hit by Storm Arwen and Storm Barra over the last month, bringing issues on the roads, and power cuts for many.

Snow flurries also arrived this week as Storm Barra came in from the west, though it was joined by winds of up to 86mph in some places.

But The Met Office’s long-range forecast promises a calmer Christmas for us all.

This satellite loop captures #StormBarra moving in across the UK



Stay #WeatherAware ⚠️ pic.twitter.com/vbJ9t0YS2S — Met Office (@metoffice) December 7, 2021

The Met Office weather forecast during Christmas build-up

This is what The Met Office expects between December 13 and December 22: “Generally unsettled across the north at the start of the period, with strong west or southwesterly winds bringing periods of heavy or persistent rain and a risk of gales at times.

“Likely to be drier and brighter across many central, eastern and southern locations, though periods of rain cannot be ruled out, with lighter winds in the south leading to an increasing chance of overnight fog.

“As we go through the period, these more settled conditions in the south are likely to spread to most areas, with spells of rain and wind becoming less frequent and tending to be confined to the north and northwest.

“Temperatures likely remaining rather mild, though a risk of frost is possible during some colder interludes.”

The Met Office Christmas weather forecast

And this is what you should expect over Christmas and New Year, according to The Met Office: “Heading into the Christmas period, widespread settled conditions are likely.

“Temperatures perhaps close to or slightly above average for this time of year, however some colder interludes may bring a risk of frost at times.

“The last week of December and into early January is looking to remain settled, with an increasing chance of frost and fog during clearer spells for Christmas and towards New Year.”