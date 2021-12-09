Which? has issued advice to renters facing cold and draughty accomodation this Winter - and what your landlord should do about it.

The chilly Winter months can see tenants desperately layer up in a bid to beat draughts from gaps or doors.

Meanwhile some tenants are still waiting on home repairs promised months ago.

But all rental properties have to be fit for habitation and it’s your landlord’s responsibility to ensure this, consumer champion Which? said.

Here's how tenants can make their home warmer without spending money - and what your landlord is obligated to do for you.

How to warm up a cold house this Winter (and what your landlord should do)

Asking your landlord to make repairs

If your home is cold because repairs are needed, tenants should write to their landlord.

Make sure to store a record of any requests - including the content of the requests and dates - as evidence.

If your rental property is managed by a letting agent on behalf of your landlord, contact the letting agent.

This means your letting agent should talk to your landlord on your behalf, as it is the letting agent’s responsibility to make sure that repairs are made.

Seal any gaps in the room using low-cost methods

There may be gaps in windows or doors that causes hot air to escape, Which? said.

While tenants can't invest in double glazing or better insulation, there are small ways to stop draughts in your house.

This includes buying a rug, door snake - usually costing around £10 - and keeping your curtains closed when possible.

You could also sew in an extra layer behind your curtains or invest in thermal curtains.

Photo: Pixabay.

You can also seal the perimeter of your windows and doors using Weatherstrips - available from most DIY stores.

Put on an extra layer

Which? included this tip because science shows we lose heat from exposed skin when the temperature around you is cooler than your body temperature.

Buy a portable electric heater

A portable electric heater is great for concentrated heat, Which? said.

But it is important to note that portable electric heaters have a very high cost per hour.

Portable heaters usually run at two or three per kilowatt hour.

Which? recommends that renters buy an electric heater with a thermostat that’s proven to work.

Before investing an an electric heater, make sure that electric heaters - otherwise known as space heaters - are not forbidden by your tenancy contract.

Apply for extra funding from the Government

There are a number of Government schemes to help with energy costs - including Winter fuel payments, cold weather payments and Pension Credit Warm home discounts.

You can find the full list of financial support available for energy costs this Winter here.