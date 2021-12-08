We are fast approaching the Strictly 2021 semi-final this weekend and the BBC have confirmed what our stars will be dancing.

Here is what each of our celebrity couples will be dancing as the remaining pairs vie for the glitterball trophy.

The show has also released what tunes our favourite celebs will be performing to.

This week, the stars won't just be dancing to one routine either, they will have double the steps and double the pressure this weekend.

It's double the dance this Saturday as our couples perform two routines for the #Strictly Semi-Final!



Strictly songs and dances for the Semi - final

AJ and Kai

On Saturday night, Aj and Kai will be tackling a Rumba to the song Show Me Heaven by Maria McKee.

They will then be changing pace with a Quickstep to Sing, Sing, Sing by Benny Goodman.

Rose and Giovanni

Rose and Giovanni will star their semi-final show with an Argentine Tango to A Evaristo Carriego by Eduardo Rovira.

The couple will then switch to ballroom with a Waltz to the song How Long Will I Love You by Ellie Goulding.

John and Johannes

This weekend, John and Johannes will have our hearts racing with a Jive to Higher Power by Coldplay.

The pair will have double the steps to learn with their second routine which is a Couple's Choice to Hometown Glory by Adele.

Rhys and Nancy

Rhys and Nancy will round up the semi-final with a Samba to It Had Better Be Tonight (Meglio Stasera) by Michael Bublé for their first dance.

Before they set the ballroom on fire with their Tango to One Vision by Queen.

Strictly Come Dancing continues on BBC One at 7.05pm on Saturday December 11.