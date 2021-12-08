Summer 2022 will see the return of the Reading & Leeds Festival and the line-up has been revealed.
Artists such as Dave, Arctic Monkeys, Rage Against the Machine, Halsey and Bastille will be taking to the stage next year.
Tickets for the events go on general sale at 9am on Friday December 10, with the festivals expected to take place between August 26 and 28, 2022.
Both events take place at the same time, with headliners and supporting acts playing at both locations on different days.
Reading Festival takes place at Little John's Farm on Richfield Avenue, whilst Leeds Festival is held at Bramham Park, near Wetherby.
IT’S FINALLY HERE!! 🤩 Here are your first 30+ artists for #RandL22 🎉@ThreeUK & @Barclaycard pre-sale tickets on sale now for 48 hours ⏳— Reading & Leeds Fest (@OfficialRandL) December 8, 2021
General release tickets 9am on Friday! Visit link below for more info! 👇 #AD #PaidPartnership #RandL22 pic.twitter.com/2K8cWW93Ho
How to get tickets for Reading & Leeds Festival 2022
Pre-sale tickets are available now for the next 48 hours, before they go on general sale at 9am on Friday. December 10.
Tickets for both festivals are available to purchase via Ticketmaster.
Who is in the Reading & Leeds Festival 2022 line-up?
- Dave
- Artic Monkeys
- Megan Thee Stallion
- Bring Me The Horizon
- Rage Against the Machine
- Run The Jewels
- Halsey
- Bastille
- Glass Animals
- Little Simz
- Maneskin
- Circa Waves
- Hybrid Minds
- Denzel Curry
