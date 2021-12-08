You can get a free Greggs festive bake and hot drink this December.
The offer from Greggs includes the option of a vegan festive bake and mint hot chocolate.
The baker is giving away 50,000 free festive bakes to new Greggs app users.
The offer has been highlighted by Martin Lewis’s Money Saving Expert site.
It says: “You'll need to download the app and create an account by 11.59pm on Friday, December 31, to get the free bake added to your wallet.
“You'll then have 31 days from when you sign up to claim it (find your nearest). See 'more info' for exclusions.
“Newbies to the app will also get a free hot drink which is an ongoing offer and can be used alongside the free festive bake.
“You can choose from the standard hot drinks menu or if you're feeling in the Christmas spirit, perhaps a mint mocha, mint hot chocolate or salted caramel latte from the festive menu.”
There were 50,000 free bakes to claim when the offer launched on December 1 so you will have to act quick to get your hands on one.
To get the free festive bake and hot drink, download the free Greggs app, click the ‘Wallet’ button to access your free bake and hot drink, go to your nearest Greggs and when there click the ‘scan’ button to access your QR code – you can then show it at the till.
