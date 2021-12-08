Storm Barra has continued to impact the UK overnight with high winds, heavy rain and snow.

The storm caused power cuts for about 49,000 across the UK and Ireland and leaves several areas across the nation under flood warnings Wednesday morning, according to Sky News.

Winds of up to 80mph have been recorded, which meant that train services such as Southern ran at reduced speeds in the evening.

Most of the UK was covered by a severe yellow weather warning from the Met Office on Tuesday night.

Here's a roundup of some of the impacts Storm Barra made last night.

What impacts did Storm Barra make?

Aberystwyth

Along the Promenade at Aberystwyth last night, the storm was making its presence known. 

 

A video from Twitter user Aleksander Onishchuk demonstrates that as he posted a video of the tall waves battering the Promenade.

Cars were hit and moved from their original parked position.

Another picture from Rose Voon showed some of the debris left behind at the seafront due to its assault by the sea.

Isle of Man

Like Aberystwyth, the Isle of Man took a battering on its promendade at Douglas, with areas of it being flooded.

Alongside that trees were felled by the strong winds in several locations on the island.

Twitter user vic’ika djarin posted pictures of these incidents and wrote: "Don’t we all love living on a small island while there’s a storm".

Manchester

Trying to fly in these conditions would be seen as an exceptionally tricky task, which was demonstrated by a plane trying to land at Manchester Airport.

Twitter user Jeff Harrington posted a video showing the plane being visibily moved to the side by the wind which made for an awkward landing.

 

What impacts did Storm Barra have in Ireland?

Ireland was also affected heavily by Storm Barra overnight, with high winds tearing into places all across the country.

Impacts of this were shown through some scaffolding which had fallen into the road in Derry.

This was shown by Twitter user Paddy Diver who wrote that the Northwest of Ireland was "taking a beating".

Another video from Ollie Ryan showed his shed being torn apart by the extreme winds in Limerick.

 