Storm Barra has continued to impact the UK overnight with high winds, heavy rain and snow.

The storm caused power cuts for about 49,000 across the UK and Ireland and leaves several areas across the nation under flood warnings Wednesday morning, according to Sky News.

Winds of up to 80mph have been recorded, which meant that train services such as Southern ran at reduced speeds in the evening.

Most of the UK was covered by a severe yellow weather warning from the Met Office on Tuesday night.

Here's a roundup of some of the impacts Storm Barra made last night.

What impacts did Storm Barra make?





Aberystwyth

Along the Promenade at Aberystwyth last night, the storm was making its presence known.

A video from Twitter user Aleksander Onishchuk demonstrates that as he posted a video of the tall waves battering the Promenade.

Cars were hit and moved from their original parked position.

Another picture from Rose Voon showed some of the debris left behind at the seafront due to its assault by the sea.

Isle of Man

Like Aberystwyth, the Isle of Man took a battering on its promendade at Douglas, with areas of it being flooded.

Alongside that trees were felled by the strong winds in several locations on the island.

Don’t we all love living on a small island while there’s a storm #StormBarra pic.twitter.com/iaKoXdauM8 — vic’ika djarin • mostly ia (@mandoscyare) December 8, 2021

Twitter user vic’ika djarin posted pictures of these incidents and wrote: "Don’t we all love living on a small island while there’s a storm".

Manchester

Trying to fly in these conditions would be seen as an exceptionally tricky task, which was demonstrated by a plane trying to land at Manchester Airport.

Twitter user Jeff Harrington posted a video showing the plane being visibily moved to the side by the wind which made for an awkward landing.

🌬 #StormBarra produces wind speed of 138km/h along the east coast of #Wales

Here's how the wind impacted a plane landing at #Manchester Airport

📹 Simon Whittaker@AJEnglish

⬇ pic.twitter.com/btpk5cFoYn — Jeff Harrington (@JHarringtonTV) December 8, 2021

What impacts did Storm Barra have in Ireland?





Ireland was also affected heavily by Storm Barra overnight, with high winds tearing into places all across the country.

Impacts of this were shown through some scaffolding which had fallen into the road in Derry.

Academy Road in Derry. The Northwest is taking a beating by #StormBarra



Pray to God nobody gets hurt in a mica home in Donegal or a pyrite home on the west coast 🙏#MicaRedress🏚️ pic.twitter.com/V8eQDR3ZhU — Paddy Diver (@PaddyDiver4) December 7, 2021

This was shown by Twitter user Paddy Diver who wrote that the Northwest of Ireland was "taking a beating".

Another video from Ollie Ryan showed his shed being torn apart by the extreme winds in Limerick.