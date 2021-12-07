A video obtained by ITV News has been released that appears to show Downing Street staff joking about a Christmas party last year.

The recording, which was leaked to the broadcaster, shows senior Downing Street staff joking about a Christmas party in Number 10 on December 18 2020.

Allegra Stratton, the Prime Minister's former spokesperson, is seen leading a rehearsal for the daily Downing Street TV media briefings which were later scrapped.

In the clip, staff from 9 Downing Street are asking mock questions in a press room to help Ms Stratton with her preparation.

EXCLUSIVE: Video obtained by ITV News shows Downing Street staff joking about a Christmas party on 18th December last year.



No 10 has spent the past week denying any rules were broken. This new evidence calls that into question. pic.twitter.com/nKYK0tG0dQ — Paul Brand (@PaulBrandITV) December 7, 2021

Former PM spokesperson jokes about Downing Street Christmas Party

Boris Johnson's adviser, Ed Oldfield, asks her: “I’ve just seen reports on Twitter that there was a Downing Street Christmas party on Friday night, do you recognise those reports?”

Ms Stratton responds by saying: “I went home”, and breaks off laughing before composing herself and adding "hold on" so that she can form an appropriate answer.

She appeared stuck for words as she looks around the room before Mr Oldfield moves on.

He asks: “Would the prime minister condone having a Christmas party?”

Before responding, Ms Stratton laughs and then asks:“What’s the answer?”

The PM’s former spokesperson is then given suggestions from staff about how to form a response.

One person suggests: “It wasn’t a party, it was cheese and wine,”as an answer.

Ms Stratton asks “Is cheese and wine alright?” where the staff member informs her that they were joking.

She then adds the excuse that “it was a business meeting”, before laughing again.

The former spokesperson informs the room that they are being recorded before laughing again and adding: “this fictional party was a business meeting and it was not socially distanced.”

The revelation comes after the Prime Minister would not confirm that a party did not take place.

Boris Johnson did insist that no Covid rules at the supposed gathering had been broken.

Government Ministers are yet to explain how the alleged bash complied with the rules in place at the time, despite coming under pressure since an initial report in the Daily Mirror.