The full celebrity line-up for the BBC's Strictly Come Dancing live tour in 2022 has been announced.
John Whaite and Johannes Radebe as well as Rose Ayling-Ellis and Giovanni Pernice will keep dancing next year as they hit over 30 venues across the UK.
The couples will take to the stage alongside Strictly professionals - as well as Amy Dowden, Neil Jones, Luba Mushtuk and Jowita Przystal.
The Strictly Come Dancing Live tour kicks off on January 20 in Birmingham, with tickets available from Ticketmaster.
- Sara Davies and Aljaz Skorjanec
- AJ Odudu and Kai Widdrington
- Tilly Ramsay and Nikita Kuzmin
- CBBC star Rhys Stephenson and Nancy Xu
- The Wanted singer Max George, who competed on Strictly in 2020, with Katya Jones
- John Whaite and Johannes Radebe
- Rose Ayling-Ellis and Giovanni Pernice
Dan Walker won't be taking part in the Strictly Come Dancing live arena tour next year despite reaching the quarter final stage.
Read more: Why BBC Strictly Come Dancing Star Dan Walker is not going on the live tour
More from the professional line-up:
- Amy Dowden
- Neil Jones
- Luba Mushtuk
- Jowita Przystal
It was previously announced that judges Craig Revel Horwood, Shirley Ballas and Bruno Tonioli will be part of the tour line-up.
The tour marks Tonioli’s Strictly return after he missed this year’s show due to uncertainty over travel as he is based in the US.
Strictly professional Janette Manrara will host the 2022 tour, after she hung up her dancing shoes this year to replace Zoe Ball as the It Takes Two host.
How to get tickets
Tickets are already selling fast for the BBC's Strictly Come Dancing: the Live Tour 2022.
You can get yours via Ticketmaster.
Full list of tour dates for BBC Strictly Come Dancing live 2022
Utilita Arena Birmingham - January 20-23, 2022
Leeds First Direct Arena - January 25, 2022
Newcastle's Utilita Arena - January 27-28, 2022
Manchester's AO Arena - January 27-30, 2022
Utilita Arena Sheffield - February 1-2, 2022
Liverpool's M&S Bank Arena - February 3-4, 2022
Glasgow's OVO Hydro - February 5-7, 2022
Nottingham's Motorpoint Arena - February 9-10, 2022
The O2 in London - February 11-13, 2022
