Tesco has released a new range of plant-based Christmas snacks for treating your pets this festive season.

The supermarket has said demands for pet gifts and treats is set to rocket this year as more households welcomed in a new furry family member during the lockdown months.

And this Christmas will be bigger and better for our pets as Tesco has released a new plant-based range of treats, including mince pies, pigs and blankets and even macarons!

For those who go all out for their pets, you can even pick up pet calendars and stockings.

There is also dog biscuit making kits that allow the whole family to get involved with some fun in the kitchen.

Tesco dog snack Christmas range (Tesco)

The range includes:

Tesco Christmas Pudding Biscuits For Dogs 2 Pack

Tesco Pigs In Blankets For Dogs 125G

Tesco Mince Pies For Dogs 2 Pack

Tesco Macarons For Dogs 8 Pack

Scrumbles Softie Vegan Training Treats

Tesco Pet Category buyer Amelia Austin said: “As lockdown progressed we saw demand for pet food and toys rise month by month and this Christmas is set to be the biggest ever for cats and dogs.

“Last year we noticed a third of shoppers who bought items from our Christmas pet range didn’t buy anything from our wider pet range, suggesting they were picking up a gift for a friend or family member’s cat or dog. With pet gifting being a huge trend, we expect this to rise again this year.

“Another growing trend is the humanisation of pets, as we all increasingly consider our cats and dogs to be part of the family, which has led to a 16 per cent increase in premium pet food sales.”

Nicole Paley, Deputy Chief Executive of the Pet Food Manufacturers’ Association, advises: “We have been tracking the pet population for decades and one of the unanticipated outcomes of the pandemic has been the growth in pet ownership.

“Almost 60 per cent of UK households are now enjoying the incredible bond we have with our pets and the mental and physical health benefits this brings. Pets are important family members and rarely missed off the gift list, we expect it will be a very big Christmas for pets this year!”