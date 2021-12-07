The Christmas schedule for Coronation Street episodes has now been released, with there being plenty of drama to enjoy up until the new year begins.
As reported by the Radio Times, the ITV soap will have a number of programmes being broadcast around the festive season, including having two episodes in a day on Monday December 20 and Wednesday December 22.
This is alongside the usual episodes on Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, Boxing Day and New Year's Eve.
All the episodes are currently scheduled to air on ITV1 at the time of writing.
Coming up on Corrie:— Coronation Street (@itvcorrie) December 7, 2021
Emma finds the truth hard to swallow, Summer is full of guilt and Zeedan has an unexpected visitor 👇 https://t.co/5uLPZXKVnH#Corrie @ITV @WeAreSTV pic.twitter.com/60K4J57gd4
Here's a breakdown of when the programme will be on during the Christmas period up until New Year's Eve.
When is Coronation Street on ITV during Christmas 2021?
Monday December 20 - 7.30pm
Monday December 20 - 8.30pm
Wednesday December 22 - 7.30pm
Wednesday December 22 - 8.30pm
Friday December 24 - 8.30pm
Saturday December 25 - 8pm (60 minute episode)
Sunday December 26 - 7.30pm
Monday December 27 - 9pm (60 minute episode)
Tuesday December 28 - 9pm (60 minute episode)
Friday December 31 - 8pm (60 minute episode)
