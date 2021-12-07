The Christmas schedule for Coronation Street episodes has now been released, with there being plenty of drama to enjoy up until the new year begins.

As reported by the Radio Times, the ITV soap will have a number of programmes being broadcast around the festive season, including having two episodes in a day on Monday December 20 and Wednesday December 22.

This is alongside the usual episodes on Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, Boxing Day and New Year's Eve.

All the episodes are currently scheduled to air on ITV1 at the time of writing.

Here's a breakdown of when the programme will be on during the Christmas period up until New Year's Eve.

When is Coronation Street on ITV during Christmas 2021?

Monday December 20 - 7.30pm 

Monday December 20 - 8.30pm

Wednesday December 22 - 7.30pm

Wednesday December 22 - 8.30pm

Friday December 24 - 8.30pm

Saturday December 25 - 8pm (60 minute episode)

Sunday December 26 - 7.30pm

Monday December 27 - 9pm (60 minute episode)

Tuesday December 28 - 9pm (60 minute episode)

Friday December 31 - 8pm (60 minute episode)