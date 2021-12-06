Duran Duran will perform in Yorkshire in 2022, the band has announced.
The famous 80s band will play at Castle Howard on June 17 2022.
Tickets go on presale at 10am on Thursday December 9 via Ticketmaster.
General sale will begin the next day at 9am on Friday December 10.
The band will also be playing at Lancashire's Lytham Festival in June and Inverness' Caledonian Stadium in July.
The band, fronted by lead singer Simon Le Bon, released their highly anticipated album Future Past on October 22.
Rolling Stone included the album at number 50 on their "54 Most Anticipated Albums of 2021" list.
How can I buy tickets?
Tickets for Duran Duran's live shows can be bought via Ticketmaster.
Tickets for the York Castle Howard date go on general sale at 9am on Friday December 10.
Duran Duran 2022 live dates
June
12 – St Anne’s Park, Dublin, Ireland
17 – Castle Howard, York, England
25 – Rock in Rio Lisboa 2022, Lisbon, Portugal
July
01 – Lytham Festival, Lytham Saint Anne’s, England
02 – Caledonian Stadium, Inverness, Scotland
10 – BST Hyde Park, London, England
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.