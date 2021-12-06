ABOUT 140 properties in a village near York have been without power since last night.
Northern Powergrid said an unexpected problem with cables or equipment had caused the loss of electricity supplies in the YO23,YO61 andYO62 areas around Skewsby, between York and Helmsley.
It said the cut was reported at 9.49pm last night and it estimated supplies would be restored by 3pm today but was unable to provide an accurate restoration time.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.