The biggest entertainment show in the world is coming to an arena near you as The Masked Singer Live heads out on tour.
For the first time ever, your favourite characters will be brought to life live on stage, as different mystery celebrities are unmasked at the end of every performance.
TV host Joel Dommett will also present this live version of the unique guessing game that has gripped the nation and will be joined by celebrity guest judges at every show.
Expect stunning set pieces, brand new and ever fabulously elaborate character costumes, along with some of the much-loved TV characters, with a dazzling series of spectacular song and dance routines.
The show will be masterminded by Elizabeth Honan, one of the UK’s most respected choreographers and creative director of The Masked Singer on ITV.
But can you guess who is behind the mask?
You can get tickets for The Masked Singer Live via Ticketmaster.
The Masked Singer Live tour dates
- April 2 – M&S Bank Arena Liverpool, Liverpool
- April 3 – The O2, London
- April 5 – Utilita Arena Birmingham, Birmingham
- April 8 – Utilita Arena Newcastle, Newcastle
- April 9 – OVO Hydro, Glasgow
- April 10 – AO Arena, Manchester
- April 13 – First Direct Arena, Leeds
- April 15 – Utilita Arena Sheffield, Sheffield
- April 16 – Motorpoint Arena Nottingham, Nottingham
- April 18 – SSE Arena Wembley, London
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.