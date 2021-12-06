The biggest entertainment show in the world is coming to an arena near you as The Masked Singer Live heads out on tour.

For the first time ever, your favourite characters will be brought to life live on stage, as different mystery celebrities are unmasked at the end of every performance.

TV host Joel Dommett will also present this live version of the unique guessing game that has gripped the nation and will be joined by celebrity guest judges at every show.

Expect stunning set pieces, brand new and ever fabulously elaborate character costumes, along with some of the much-loved TV characters, with a dazzling series of spectacular song and dance routines.

The show will be masterminded by Elizabeth Honan, one of the UK’s most respected choreographers and creative director of The Masked Singer on ITV.

But can you guess who is behind the mask?

You can get tickets for The Masked Singer Live via Ticketmaster.

The Masked Singer Live tour dates